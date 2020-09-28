Ill. Court Rejects Defenses For Copying Tattoos In WWE Game

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has sided with a tattoo artist on claims that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. copied her designs on a star wrestler's video game avatar, and rejected the companies' fair use and licensing defenses against her claim. "It is undisputed" that the WWE and Take-Two copied five of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander's protected pieces in the creation of wrestler Randy Orton's character on Take-Two's "WWE 2K" games, U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle said Saturday, granting Alexander's motion for partial summary judgment on the issue. WWE and Take-Two have admitted copying Alexander's...

