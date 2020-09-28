Panama Canal Operator Picks Up Win In Fight With Contractor

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The contractor hired for a project to expand the Panama Canal must repay approximately $240 million to the canal's operator, an international tribunal has ruled, dealing a win to Autoridad del Canal de Panama even as a yearslong dispute over the massive project continues. The International Chamber of Commerce tribunal in a partial award overturned a decision issued by a dispute resolution board, ordering Grupo Unidos Por el Canal SA, or GUPC, and its shareholders to repay the sum to ACP, according to statements issued by the companies over the weekend. The subject of the dispute in this award related to...

