FERC Tells DC Circ. It Properly Reviewed Mass. Gas Project

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told the D.C. Circuit that it properly approved a Kinder Morgan Inc. unit's pipeline upgrade project in Massachusetts, asking the court to reject environmentalists' flawed allegations that the agency sidestepped the careful consideration of issues like climate change. FERC said on Friday that Food & Water Watch and Berkshire Environmental Action Team failed to adequately bring up arguments before the commission that they now are making before the appeals court, a procedural flaw that dooms much of their case. "On rehearing before the commission, petitioners failed to challenge the adequacy of the commission's development of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS