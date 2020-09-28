Fed. Circ. Revives Jury Ax Of Biogen MS Drug Patent

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge shouldn't have overridden a jury verdict invalidating claims of a Biogen patent covering the blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment Avonex, the Federal Circuit said Monday. The three-judge panel reversed U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi's 2018 judgment holding that U.S. Patent No. 7,588,755 wasn't anticipated by prior art. The precedential ruling is a victory for Merck KGaA unit EMD Serono Inc. and Pfizer Inc., which had been accused of infringing the patent with their competing MS drug, Rebif. "Because a reasonable jury could find the claims of the '755 patent anticipated on the record presented in this case,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS