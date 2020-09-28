Ga. Justices Nix New Trial In $46M Brain Damage Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta doctor and practice group can't get a new trial to apportion fault in a $46 million medical malpractice case, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday, finding that they failed to properly file notice of a nonparty's liability. In a majority opinion, the court held that Dr. Stanley R. Angus and Atlanta Women's Specialists LLC missed their opportunity to have a jury consider the specific fault of another doctor, Dr. Rebecca V. Simonsen. Both Angus and Simonsen were obstetricians employed by Atlanta Women's Specialists and contributed to the severe brain damage in 2009 of 38-year-old Shannon Trabue days after she...

