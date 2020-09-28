Swiss Tech Co., IP Firm Settle Patent Licensing Antitrust Fight

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has dismissed a lawsuit from Swiss technology company U-blox accusing intellectual property manager Sisvel of violating antitrust law, after the sides said they have reached a settlement and patent licensing agreement. U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino issued an order on Friday dismissing U-blox's complaint alleging that Sisvel used its monopoly over standard-essential patents for cellular technology to demand unreasonably high royalty rates, despite commitments to license its SEPs on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms. U-blox said in a statement on Thursday that the companies have reached a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license agreement covering modules...

