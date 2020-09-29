Merck, Glenmark Blast 'Extremely Small' Zetia Buyers' Class

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Merck and Glenmark are urging the Fourth Circuit to break up what they call an "extremely small class of sophisticated corporations" accusing the drug giants of stifling generics for the cholesterol drug Zetia before their case moves ahead. The drugmakers in a new filing Friday asked the appeals court to step into the vast litigation over Zetia prices in Virginia federal court to argue that the class action is "unusual" because of the small number of direct drug buyers making up the class. They argued that the late August certification "raises a constellation of significant issues warranting immediate review," supporting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS