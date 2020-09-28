Chinese Fintech Co. Must Face Suit Over Post-IPO Regs

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Sunday said Beijing-based Jianpu Technology Inc. will have to face a proposed class action alleging it hid impending government regulations that could hurt its operations before its initial public offering. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe denied the online lending platform's September 2019 motion to dismiss that had argued documents for its $164.9 million IPO disclosed the uncertain regulatory landscape for financial service providers on its platform and couldn't have known that the regulations that came two days later were on their way. The investors said Jianpu's IPO registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and...

