Inventor Group Wants To Halt All New PTAB Reviews

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Inventor group U.S. Inventor has asked a California federal judge to temporarily ban the Patent Trial and Appeal Board from launching new reviews until it completes a formal rulemaking process to determine when the board has discretion to deny review. In a filing Friday seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction barring any new PTAB trials, U.S. Inventor said the absence of proper rulemaking makes it unclear when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director will use his discretion to decide whether it is fair to institute review, leading to what it called more "death squad" patent trials under...

