GAO Finds Conflict Of Interest With $652M Space Contract

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- NASA should re-award a $651.6 million operations services contract awarded to a Maryland company because an agency employee involved in the acquisition had a conflict of interest, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office decision released Monday. The GAO sustained Alabama-based Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc.'s protest alleging that a NASA worker, referred to as Mr. X, had a personal relationship with a high-level employee who works for the contract awardee's subcontractor COLSA Corp. that tainted the acquisition of the contract for services at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. While NASA contends that it knew of the relationship and...

