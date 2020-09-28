Ex-Saints Player Files Malpractice Suit Against Ex-Team Docs

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux hit former team doctors with medical malpractice claims in a Louisiana state court after they misdiagnosed his broken leg that derailed his NFL career. Drs. Misty Suri and Deryk Jones of Ochsner Clinic LLC misdiagnosed a broken fibula as a "bone contusion," Breaux said, which led him to continue to train and exacerbate the injury, according to a petition filed Friday. Breaux suffered an injury to his lower leg during Saints training camp in July 2017 and immediately sought treatment, the petition said. After getting an X-ray, Saints doctors Suri and Jones, who are...

