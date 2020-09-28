Prince's Family Can't Sue Calif. Doctor Over His Death

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals court on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a doctor and a health care clinic of failing to prevent music legend Prince's opioid overdose death, saying the California-based health care providers did not have sufficient contacts with Minnesota to confer jurisdiction there. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold Dr. Howard Kornfeld and his health care clinic, Recovery Without Walls, liable for the 2016 death of Prince, full name Prince Rogers Nelson, who died of an accidental overdose of opioid drugs. The suit, filed by estate trustee Michael...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS