5th Circ. Affirms Medicare Fraudster's 20-Year Sentence

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday upheld the 20-year sentence of a woman convicted of participating in a $50 million health care scam, rejecting her argument that she was unconstitutionally punished for going to trial while co-defendants who pled guilty received lighter sentences. Daniela Gozes-Wagner was sentenced in March 2019 in Texas federal court to two consecutive 10-year prison terms for her role in a diagnostic testing scheme in which she and four others allegedly tricked Medicaid and Medicare into paying out millions of dollars for false claims. She was also ordered to pay over $15 million in restitution. On appeal, Gozes-Wagner...

