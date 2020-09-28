EPA Watchdog Says Civil Rights Office Falling Short

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency doesn't adequately ensure that state and local entities that receive federal funding are complying with Civil Rights Act requirements, the EPA's internal watchdog said Monday. The agency's External Civil Rights Compliance Office, located within its Office of General Counsel, has not fully implemented an oversight system that would determine whether organizations receiving funding are properly implementing Title VI of the landmark 1964 legislation, according to a report issued by the EPA Office of the Inspector General. Title VI of the law protects employees and job applicants from employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national...

