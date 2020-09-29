Split 9th Circ. Revives Negligence Suit Over Costco Car Crash

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel revived a personal injury suit Monday accusing a freight broker that worked with Costco of negligently hiring an unsafe driver who purportedly caused a crash that rendered lead plaintiff Allen Miller a quadriplegic. In a 2-1 opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen, the panel reversed a district judge's ruling that dismissed Miller's negligence claims against transportation company C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. for being preempted under the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act. The majority panel found that the lower court erred in holding that a FAAAA safety preemption exception, which says that the FAAAA...

