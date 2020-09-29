Travelers Unit Beats Realty Co.'s $6M Collapsed Garage Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge handed a Travelers insurance unit a win against Fordec Realty Corp.'s suit seeking $6 million in compensation for a collapsed garage covered under a $40 million policy, holding that the policy's corrosion exclusion bars coverage. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter ruled Monday that there is no ambiguity in the Travelers policy language and that the policy's corrosion exclusion applies since Fordec cannot dispute the collapse was caused by rust in the steel and concrete of its garage. Fordec owns a parking garage in the Bronx, New York, and held a $40 million policy from Travelers...

