Claims Trimmed Again From BofA Balance Inquiry Fees Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed claims from a proposed class action against Bank of America NA and a trio of ATM services companies, which together are accused of profiting off misleading ATM prompts and signage that led cardholders to unwittingly trigger balance inquiry charges. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Miller in an order Monday told Bank of America, Cardtronics Inc., FCTI Inc. and Cash Depot Ltd. that they would have to face some of the claims remaining in plaintiffs Kristen Schertzer, Meagan Hicks and Brittany Covell's third amended complaint. The cardholders launched their allegations in February 2019, court records show. The...

