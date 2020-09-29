PE Firm Teams With Ex-NFL Players On $140M BBQGuys Buy

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT) -- A private equity firm co-founded by a former BigLaw corporate attorney is partnering with retired NFL stars including Peyton and Eli Manning to buy barbecue grill retailer BBQGuys for around $140 million, in a deal cooked up by Finn Dixon and Kean Miller. The deal sees Brand Velocity Partners picking up Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based BBQGuys, which was formed in 2000 and is the "largest e-commerce platform of higher-end barbeque grills, grilling accessories, and outdoor kitchen products," according to a Tuesday statement. Financial details were not disclosed, but a source familiar with the matter told Law360 the deal is valued around $140...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS