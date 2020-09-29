Manhattan DA Says 2nd Circ. Stayed Trump Tax Subpoena

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan district attorney told the Second Circuit on Tuesday that it cannot enforce a subpoena against President Donald Trump's accounting firm for years of tax and business records until an appeal has concluded. In a letter, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office said that a Sept. 1 order by the Second Circuit prevents it from enforcing its subpoena to the president's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP. Vance's office filed the letter after a Second Circuit panel, during oral arguments last week, ordered attorneys for both sides to file briefs explaining a difference in opinion over whether Vance has been ordered by...

