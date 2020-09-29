SFO Atty Claims DOJ, Suspect Tried To Oust Him From Probe

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 10:13 PM BST) -- A prosecutor fired by the Serious Fraud Office for allegedly swearing at an FBI agent was unfairly dismissed in response to a complaint made in bad faith by the U.S. Department of Justice to remove him from a high-profile bribery probe, his lawyer told a London employment tribunal Tuesday. Tom Martin, a former senior SFO lawyer who led its sprawling bribery probe into Monaco-based oil consultancy Unaoil, is suing the white-collar crime agency for unfair dismissal after he was sacked in December 2018 for gross misconduct during a trip to the pub with DOJ officials in 2016. Martin's lawyer Jason Galbraith-Marten...

