Oil Fleet Owner Bouchard Transportation Hits Ch. 11

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT) -- Oil barge fleet Bouchard Transportation Co. Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection late Monday in Texas with at least $100 million in debt, saying it intends to pursue an operational restructuring through the bankruptcy process. In a statement, the Melville, New York-based company said it will seek permission from the court to obtain debtor-in-possession financing to help fund its business as it pursues the restructuring in an effort to maintain normal business operations. "As part of its operational restructuring, the company will fill several key open executive management positions," the statement said. "The company intends to pay employees, suppliers, and other...

