FedEx Delivers Settlement In NJ Misclassification Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- FedEx Ground and a proposed class of New Jersey delivery drivers have told a Garden State federal judge that they've reached a deal in the drivers' suit claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors. In a letter Monday, the parties said they came to an agreement after a Sept. 1 meeting with a mediator and are now exchanging drafts of the proposed longform settlement agreement. According to the letter, the parties will seek preliminary approval for the agreement in the suit against FedEx Ground Package System Inc. by Oct. 28. "We believe that the settlement is extremely fair and brings to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS