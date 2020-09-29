Garmin Ducks Claims That Defective GPS Caused Plane Crash

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has cleared Garmin International Inc. from a suit by a radio station alleging a faulty GPS system caused a plane to crash into one of its towers, ruling the court does not have jurisdiction over Garmin's alleged actions in the case. In a ruling published Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays said Garmin does not have enough of a connection to the state of Louisiana to put Agape Broadcasters Inc.'s claims under the court's umbrella, and there's nothing in the complaint showing that Garmin took action toward the state that led to the crash. The suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS