Ex-NFLer Cops To Role In $3M Health Plan Fraud Scheme

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A former defensive tackle for the Washington, D.C., NFL team admitted to participating in a $3 million health care fraud scheme just a week before he was set to stand trial, becoming the eighth retired player to plead guilty in the case. Anthony Montgomery, who played for Washington from 2006 to 2009, pled guilty in Kentucky federal court on Monday to one count of conspiracy to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Players Health Reimbursement Account Plan through a series of bogus reimbursement claims. Montgomery struck a deal with prosecutors that will see him pay $47,225 in restitution to the health care...

