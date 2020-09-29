Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NFLer Cops To Role In $3M Health Plan Fraud Scheme

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A former defensive tackle for the Washington, D.C., NFL team admitted to participating in a $3 million health care fraud scheme just a week before he was set to stand trial, becoming the eighth retired player to plead guilty in the case.

Anthony Montgomery, who played for Washington from 2006 to 2009, pled guilty in Kentucky federal court on Monday to one count of conspiracy to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Players Health Reimbursement Account Plan through a series of bogus reimbursement claims.

Montgomery struck a deal with prosecutors that will see him pay $47,225 in restitution to the health care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!