Contractors Seek Clarity On DOD Cybersecurity Rule

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Defense contractors are grappling with a new rule requiring them to implement cybersecurity programs that leaves crucial questions unanswered, including the exact information companies will be required to safeguard and how the new obligations will be worked into contracts. The interim rule, formally published by the U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday, explains how contractors will be assessed for compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework, the DOD's plan that will eventually attach minimum cybersecurity requirements to all of its contract solicitations. Improving cybersecurity standards across the DOD's supply chain is intended to help better protect "controlled unclassified information" and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS