Senate Pair Floats Section 230 Limits For Illegal Online Posts

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators added to the pile of nearly a half-dozen bills seeking to narrow Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, saying Tuesday that they want websites to be held more accountable for reporting potentially illegal activity. The See Something, Say Something Online Act, introduced by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, would require web platforms to report activity like illegal drug transactions if they wish to benefit from Section 230's legal liability shield. "Each year, authorities seize enough fentanyl to kill every American four times over, much of it ordered over the internet and sent by mail from China....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS