Oracle Ruling May Spur New Pay Bias Approach By OFCCP

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Oracle's recent win over pay bias claims leveled by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs may prompt the government contractor watchdog to refashion how it ferrets out and investigates workplace wage disparities, experts say. In an order that spanned nearly 300 pages, U.S. Department of Labor Administrative Law Judge Richard M. Clark concluded on Sept. 22 that the OFCCP should dismiss its administrative case alleging that Oracle America Inc. flouted equal employment opportunity requirements for federal contractors by underpaying women and members of racial minorities. In making that determination, the judge found numerous shortcomings with the way the agency delved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS