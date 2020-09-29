Restaurant Giant Darden's Tipping Policy Draws EEOC Claims

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Darden Restaurants — which runs eateries like Olive Garden, Bahama Breeze and The Capital Grille — has a tipping policy that has invited sexual harassment and widened the race-based wage gap, according to a quartet of U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges filed Tuesday. In addition to an EEOC charge brought by the nonprofit One Fair Wage, employees in New York, Washington, D.C., and California filed separate EEOC charges against Darden, which manages 1,500 chain restaurants and employs 167,000 hourly workers. Most of Darden's tipped workers are subject to a companywide subminimum wage policy, according to the One Fair Wage charge....

