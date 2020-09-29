Cyberattack Strikes Hospital Chain Universal Health Services

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Universal Health Services Inc., one of the nation's largest hospital chains, said Tuesday that it has been forced to rely on offline paper backups after a cyberattack took down the Fortune 500 company's computer network across the U.S. The Pennsylvania-based company, which has around 90,000 total employees, said in its announcement that an "information technology security incident" it suffered early Sunday resulted in nurses and doctors turning to pen and paper to document cases after they were unable to access "information technology applications" at U.S. locations. UHS said that as of Tuesday morning, "patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively" as...

