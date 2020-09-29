Sonos Slaps Google With More Speaker Infringement Claims

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Sonos on Tuesday hit Google with a second patent infringement suit in its ongoing battle with the tech giant over smart speaker technology, this time accusing Google of ripping off its inventions for music streaming and managing different rooms of speakers in a home. Sonos first lodged claims against Google LLC in January, telling a California federal court that it has infringed at least five patents covering so-called wireless multiroom audio. Google has since used that stolen knowledge in more than a dozen products, including Chromecast Audio and its Google Home, Pixel and Nest products, Sonos said. Google fired back in...

