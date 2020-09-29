What Employers Should Know About New NY Sick Leave Law

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- As New York employers adapt to the state's new paid sick leave law, which goes into effect Wednesday, they should note the legislation's wide scope and its overlap with existing paid leave laws, attorneys say. Here, Law360 provides a cheat sheet for employers looking to understand the new policy. Everyone's Welcome Before New York passed its sick leave law in April, just two jurisdictions in the state mandated paid sick leave: New York City and neighboring Westchester County. Now, New Yorkers who work outside that roughly 800-square-mile radius will gain access to this leave, while Big Apple and Westchester-based workers may...

