Cities, Feds Spar Over Constitution's Language In Census Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for the Trump administration and a group of cities and nonprofit organizations tussled over the language of the 14th amendment before a three-judge panel in D.C. federal court Tuesday, in a lawsuit over the president's effort to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the final census count. President Donald Trump's July 21 memo, which ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to gather data about whether census respondents are legally living in the country, sparked allegations from the coalition of cities and nonprofits that the administration was trying to punish large immigrant populations by denying them adequate federal funding and representation in Congress. But counsel for the...

