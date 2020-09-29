Calif. County On Hook For $1.3M Award In Bicyclist Injury Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has affirmed a jury's decision to award $1.3 million to a woman who was injured after her bicycle hit a large pothole on a Sonoma County road, rejecting the county's argument that the suit should have been barred by the primary assumption of risk doctrine. In a partially published opinion Monday, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the First District unanimously upheld a verdict in favor of Catherine Williams in a suit accusing Sonoma County of failing to properly maintain a road that had a 4-foot-long pothole, which caused her to fall off her bicycle and...

