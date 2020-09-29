Ex-Worker's Weed Pipe Helps Disney Beat Sex Bias Claims

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Walt Disney Parks beat a gender discrimination suit filed by a former custodian who was fired after a fight with a male co-worker, with a California appellate panel affirming she was fired for legitimate reasons, including having marijuana paraphernalia at Disneyland. Judge Eileen C. Moore, writing for the state appeals panel Monday, said Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. showed that it fired Mindelynn Castro for nondiscriminatory reasons after an internal investigation concluded Castro was the aggressor in a March 2016 fight with her boyfriend, who also worked at Disneyland. "Disney presented evidence it terminated Castro because she violated its...

