TCPA's Autodialer Ban Fails Constitutional Test, Court Told

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Real estate portal Homes.com is mounting a constitutional challenge to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's broad prohibition on using autodialers to contact consumers without consent, arguing that numerous deficient exemptions to that prohibition and widespread uncertainty over what constitutes an autodialer warrant striking down the litigation-fueling provision. In its motion Tuesday seeking to toss a putative class accusing the website of using unsolicited, autodialed text messages to market its leads for listings to real estate agents, Homes.com acknowledged that the U.S. Supreme Court had recently addressed the constitutionality of the TCPA, with the justices in a deeply divided July ruling upholding the...

