Firm-Pharmacy Referral Deal Raises Red Flags In Mass.

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- An unusual deal in which a Massachusetts personal injury shop got paid to direct clients to an online pharmacy raises a series of hard ethical questions about conflicts, disclosures and a firm's hidden financial interests, experts told Law360. And despite the state attorney general's decision not to explore all the conduct rule implications in a recent complaint against Keches Law Group PC, the matter could still develop into a disciplinary action. "I am absolutely of the opinion that [the rule on current client conflicts] covers this situation, even if it's a novel one," said conflicts expert William Freivogel. "The lawyers here...

