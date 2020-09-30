Ex-Prisoner Keeps Trial Win Over Delayed Cancer Diagnosis

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has reduced, but refused to erase, a multimillion-dollar verdict for a kidney cancer patient whose illness went untreated for months by private health providers in the prison where he was being held. Ruling on post-trial briefs Monday following a December 2019 trial, U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough kept the jury's liability findings in favor of former prisoner William Kent Dean and against Wexford Health Sources Inc. and two of its doctors for deliberate indifference to Dean's life-threatening illness while he was locked up at Taylorville Correctional Center in Illinois. Before awarding $1 million in compensatory damages and...

