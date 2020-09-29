Snowden Ordered To Pay $5M For Revealing Classified Info

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court on Tuesday ordered former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden to hand over more than $5 million that he allegedly earned from book sales and speaking engagements in which he revealed classified information without permission. U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady said Snowden and the federal government had agreed to the judgment "in lieu of time-consuming and expensive summary judgment motion practice" that would deal with previous orders the court had issued, including one that sanctioned Snowden over discovery failures and another that found he violated his legal obligation to let federal authorities vet the book before publication....

