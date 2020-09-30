Judge Slams Class Counsel In Bimbo Bread Label Deal

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to provide the full attorney fees and costs request amount in a nonmonetary deal to end a class action accusing Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. of mislabeling its bread products, saying attorneys have benefited the most from the "underwhelming case." U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam on Tuesday reduced the award for the class counsel, which includes Fleischman Bonner & Rocco LLP and Barrett Law Group PA as co-lead counsel, and Pratt & Associates as local counsel, to $225,000 from the requested $325,000, for fees and costs, while declining to approve incentive awards for the two named plaintiffs....

