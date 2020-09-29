Russian LinkedIn, Dropbox Hacker Gets 7-Year Sentence

Law360, San Francisco (September 29, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup sentenced a Russian man found guilty of orchestrating the 2012 cyberattacks against LinkedIn and Dropbox to over seven years in prison Tuesday, urging the hacker to use his "brilliance" for a lawful profession upon his release and return to Russia. The California judge sentenced 33-year-old Yevgeniy Aleksandrovich Nikulin to 88 months in prison, hoping to send a strong message to foreign hackers in countries without extradition treaties with the U.S. that the U.S. doesn't tolerate hacking or identity theft. But Judge Alsup also urged Nikulin to change his ways. "Mr Nikulin, I think you're a brilliant...

