SFO Felt 'Betrayed' By DOJ In Tussle Over Unaoil Suspect

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 8:27 PM BST) -- Senior management at Britain's Serious Fraud Office felt betrayed by the U.S. Department of Justice when the American agency issued a rival extradition request for a prime suspect in a global corruption probe, an SFO official told a London employment tribunal Wednesday. Details of the bitter turf war between U.S. and U.K. law enforcers over the prosecution of Saman Ahsani, a former executive at oil consultancy Unaoil, emerged during former SFO prosecutor Tom Martin's unfair dismissal case against the agency. Giving evidence at the tribunal, Martin's former line manager Matthew Wagstaff said he and other senior SFO officials perceived the DOJ's...

