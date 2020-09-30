7 Firms Aid As Caesars Makes $3.7B Bet On UK's William Hill

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Caesars Entertainment plans to buy William Hill for roughly £2.9 billion ($3.7 billion) in cash, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal that is meant to create one of the strongest sports betting, gaming and entertainment companies in the world and was guided by seven law firms. The deal sees Las Vegas-headquartered Caesars Entertainment Inc. picking up U.K.-based William Hill PLC for 272 pence per share in cash, according to a statement. That represents a premium of 57.6% to the closing price of William Hill's shares on Sept. 1, which is the last business day before Caesars first approached the company,...

