Blackstone Stake Sale Values UK Insurer Rothesay At $7.4B

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Blackstone has sold its 36% stake in U.K. insurance company Rothesay Life to Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. insurer MassMutual in a Freshfields and Sidley-guided deal that values the U.K. company at £5.75 billion ($7.4 billion), according to a Wednesday announcement. Blackstone Group Inc.'s tactical opportunities unit is selling the stake for £2.1 billion with guidance from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, according to a person familiar with the transaction. London-based Rothesay Life PLC expects that after the stake sale, GIC Private Ltd. and Sidley Austin LLP-advised Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. will each have a 49% stake in the...

