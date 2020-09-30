Manhattan DA Offers To Further Pause Trump Subpoena

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan district attorney's office offered to delay enforcement of a subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax and business records if the case is appealed again to the U.S. Supreme Court in exchange for Trump's consent to an expedited schedule. Anticipating a possible second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court by Trump, Carey R. Dunne, general counsel for New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office, said Tuesday that the office wouldn't enforce its subpoena to Trump's accounting firm until the high court chooses whether to grant Trump interim relief. The letter was addressed to Trump attorney William Consovoy of Consovoy...

