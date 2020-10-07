Trump Can't Block NY's Tax Subpoena, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:28 AM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel affirmed Wednesday that a Manhattan grand jury subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax records isn't overbroad or issued in bad faith, handing the president another loss and setting up a second U.S. Supreme Court challenge. The Second Circuit's rejection of President Donald Trump's request to void subpoenas for his New York state tax records sets up a possible second challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The three-judge panel unanimously granted a motion by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to dismiss Trump's challenge to subpoenas issued to the president's accounting firm, Mazars...

