GAO Urges Air Force To Redo $2B Architectural Deal

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has urged the U.S. Air Force to reevaluate bids for a $2 billion architectural and engineering services deal, saying its assessment of a bidder's proposal was unreasonable in multiple ways. The Air Force did not evaluate Evergreen JV's technical and professional qualifications, nor the experience of the company and its staff, in line with the contract synopsis, the GAO said in a Sep. 23 decision, released Tuesday. "We sustain Evergreen's protest because the Air Force evaluated Evergreen's statement of qualifications in a manner inconsistent with the stated evaluation criteria," the GAO said. The disputed deal covers...

