10th Circ. Says Spain Never Erased Pueblos' Water Rights

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Three Native American groups in New Mexico have always retained their rights to Jemez River water, the Tenth Circuit has ruled, overruling a lower court that found the pueblos' rights were extinguished by Spain's assertion of sovereignty over the region in the 1500s. The appeals court took up the question on interlocutory appeal in a case that began in 1983, when New Mexico began the process of trying to allocate water rights from the Jemez River. Most of the issues in the case have not been resolved yet, but this particular issue will have a big affect on future issues, so...

