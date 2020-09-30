2nd Circ. Affirms Toss Of Investors' #MeToo Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Brooklyn federal judge's dismissal of an investors' proposed class action against Liberty Tax Inc., finding that alleged misstatements on appeal did not show the company and two of its executives violated federal securities laws in connection with misconduct allegations against the company's founder. A three-judge panel comprising U.S. Circuit Judges Jon O. Newman, Reena Raggi and Joseph F. Bianco found that U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis was right to dismiss the claims brought by lead plaintiff IBEW Local 98 Pension Fund and the proposed investor class against Liberty, its former CEO John Hewitt...

