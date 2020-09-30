OFAC Rule Allows Sanctions Against Int'l Criminal Court

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a rule on Wednesday allowing sanctions against the International Criminal Court for any attempt to investigate or prosecute U.S. personnel, prompted by an investigation into alleged U.S. war crimes and torture. The rule formally implements President Donald Trump's June executive order authorizing the government to freeze the assets of and bar entry into the U.S. by anyone from the ICC who tries to investigate, arrest or prosecute U.S. personnel, or who assists the ICC in those efforts, as well as their families. The regulation, set to go into effect on Thursday, is an abbreviated...

