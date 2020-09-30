9th Circ. Judge Rips Feds' 'Deeply Wrong' Migrant Kids Policy

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge expressed skepticism Wednesday of the government's request to pause an order barring immigration officials from detaining asylum-seeking migrant children in hotels, saying there's something "deeply wrong" with the government's alleged efforts to block the children's access to lawyers and families. During a videoconferencing hearing, U.S. Circuit Judge William Fletcher told Scott Grant Stewart, who represents the government, that he's "not at all convinced" that the federal agencies are complying with the trial judge's order barring immigration officials from detaining asylum-seeking migrant children in hotels — a practice the government implemented at the border as part of an...

