Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Judge Rips Feds' 'Deeply Wrong' Migrant Kids Policy

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge expressed skepticism Wednesday of the government's request to pause an order barring immigration officials from detaining asylum-seeking migrant children in hotels, saying there's something "deeply wrong" with the government's alleged efforts to block the children's access to lawyers and families.

During a videoconferencing hearing, U.S. Circuit Judge William Fletcher told Scott Grant Stewart, who represents the government, that he's "not at all convinced" that the federal agencies are complying with the trial judge's order barring immigration officials from detaining asylum-seeking migrant children in hotels — a practice the government implemented at the border as part of an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!